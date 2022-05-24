Distillery making legal alcohol

Taking what he learned from an old man who made moonshine to support his family, Travis Faucett and his wife, Emily, are making the first legal alcohol in the Sequatchie Valley. Currently based at an undisclosed location in Dunlap is Rolling Oak Distillery.

A realtor, Travis anticipating the real estate market is not going to sustain itself at its current pace, recalled something an old man told him, “No matter how bad times get, a man’s always got a dollar for a drink of liquor.” The man was 90 at the time, said Travis, and he had lived through the depression and that stuck with me. He passed his very old recipes to Travis and showed him how to distill the alcohol.

