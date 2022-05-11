Nancy Diane Durbin Frizzell, 72, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

Nancy was a selfless woman who was always thinking of others first. She loved with all she had and always saw the good in everyone. She loved to see others succeed and be happy. She conveyed the word of God with all her actions in life. She loved Jesus and her biggest prayer was to see all her family and friends saved so that they would one day be reunited in Heaven with her.

Everyone who knew Nancy was considered her family and she took care of many people over the years that needed help, as she was known to have a heart of gold. She loved her family, loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed crocheting and making blankets. She was passionate about gardening, flowers and animals. She loved Christmas and her Christmas village display. Nancy loved her jewelry, especially her rings that would adorn each finger and her diamond earrings that Jack bought special for her. She loved to rock babies to sleep and would usually fall asleep with them. She loved her husband, Jack, and spending time camping with him. Nancy also loved Elvis Presley and gospel music. Nancy has left a void in her family that can never be filled but many memories that they will cherish for a lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Lewis and Maxine Caroline Hicks Durbin; sister, Dorothy (Tom) Curtis; brother, Ralph (Patsy) Durbin; mother-in-law, Nina Brock; sister-in-law, Kim Durbin; and two great-grandbabies, Mason and Grace.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Frizzell; daughters, Wendy Frizzell Sims and Jennifer (Travis) Hoover; siblings, Tom Durbin and Sue Durbin (Charley) Huff; six grandchildren, Tyler (Courtney) Hamilton, Brandon Jester, Lacie Ritchie, Amber (Thomas) Hankins, Nicholas (Betty Fisher) Hamilton and Jonathan Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Nolan Ritchie, Morgan Jester, Keaton Ritchie, Jackson Hankins, Everleigh Hamilton, Gannon Hankins, Oakley Hamilton and Eleanor Hamilton; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 6 at Ewton Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating, and at Costin Funeral Home in Martinsville, Indiana on Monday, May 9, followed by her burial in Nebo Memorial Park.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.