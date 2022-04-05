Strong wind damages homes

Forceful winds recorded at over 50 MPH caused some tense moments early March 31, but no injuries were reported despite home damage taking place. In Daus, a trampoline slammed into a home overnight, puncturing a hole in the residence without injuring anyone inside. Trees were down throughout the county, including in the East Valley area where a home was hit by a falling tree. Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger said his officers kept track of the situation but had no reports taken on injuries.