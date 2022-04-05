| logout
Strong wind damages homes
Forceful winds recorded at over 50 MPH caused some tense moments early March 31, but no injuries were reported despite home damage taking place. In Daus, a trampoline slammed into a home overnight, puncturing a hole in the residence without injuring anyone inside. Trees were down throughout the county, including in the East Valley area where a home was hit by a falling tree. Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger said his officers kept track of the situation but had no reports taken on injuries.