Stephen Henderson

On April 2, 2022, God called our beloved son, husband and father, Stephen (Steve) Henderson, to his eternal home. He was a man of extraordinary strength and determination, with an unwavering commitment to his family and his values. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Although he is no longer with us, his many examples of love will live on through his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lauren Henderson and brother, Scott Henderson.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Charlotte Henderson; devoted wife, Mitzi; daughter Erin (Shane) McGill; son, Michael (Nicki) Henderson; daughter, Kirsten (Joshua) Phillips; and five grandchildren, Christian (Cheyenne), Madelyn, Jillian, Zeke and Olivia McGill.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. CDT with a service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. A private burial will take place at a later time.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.