Jerry Lee “Chucky” Childress, 51, of Pikeville, Tennessee, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his residence. He was of the church of Christ faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Louis and Polly Brock Childress; wife, Angela Farley Childress; and brother, Randall Childress.

He is survived by his sons, Brent Alexander (Alexandria) Childress and Zachary Taylor (Autumn) Childress; sisters, Clata (William) Rigsby and Connie (Tony) Cook; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 5 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith officiating with a private burial held at Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.