Threats made to attorney, suspect apprehended

Suspicious activities conducted by a Sequatchie County man continued to escalate, leading to his arrest on multiple charges including threatening a judge, Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger reported. Arrested was Kyle Pirnik, 50, on March 16.

Sheriff Swanger said the situation centered around a divorce case, where City Judge Keith Davis, in his role as an attorney, was representing Pirnik’s wife.

