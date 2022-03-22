Melissa Robertson

Melissa Myrtle Robertson, 61, of Dunlap, Tennessee formerly of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at her daughter’s home following a brief illness.

She was of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandkids more than anything. She was also an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. In her down time, she was either at the beach or in the mountains. She devoted 46 years to her career with SunTrust Bank.

She was preceded in death by her father, Freddie Jack Guest.

She is survived by her mother, Tressie Guest; daughters, Andrea (Evan) Jones and Alicia (Kris) Kopp; brother, Don Guest; grandchildren, Hailey Jones, Cayla Jones, Bentley Kopp and Conner Kopp; and nephew, Ray (Amy) Guest.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. until noon.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.