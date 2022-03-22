Andrea “Annie” Ella Goforth, 39, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at her residence after a lingering illness that she courageously fought.

Annie was the most loving and caring person that you would ever meet and was always putting others first, even in the midst of her own sickness. She was a Tennessee Volunteer fan. She loved her family, friends and especially her niece and nephew, Andrew and Ella. She had a passion for cooking and always loved to eat the food she prepared.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew and Minnie Ella Goforth and Hartdick and Louise Johnson; and Auntie and Uncle Sokup.

She is survived by her life partner, Brittany Tabors; parents, Anthony and Wanda Johnson Goforth; siblings, Katy Goforth, Joseph Goforth, Anthony Goforth and Jennifer (David) Mayfield; aunts and uncles, Jocelyn Dotson, Sharon Morrison, Sandra (Dwight) Rankin, Darrel (Jeanette) Goforth, Elaine Schneider, Betty Johnson and Harold Johnson; nieces and nephews, Gavin, Lucas, Maddi, Andrew, Ella, JayRiley, Weston, Cole and Kennley Beckett; along with many other friends and loved ones.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 20 in the funeral home chapel followed by burial in Condra Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to assist in funeral expenses.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.