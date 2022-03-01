Billie Sue Frizzell Mooneyham, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her residence. She was a member of Bethel church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Marilda Viola Smith Frizzell; first husband, Donald Swanger; second husband, Olen Mooneyham; sister, Cora Cookston; grandchildren, Gaberial Masters and Maddox Forsythe; and brothers-in-law, Larry and JC Cookston.

Billie Sue is survived by her children, Larry (Sharon) Mooneyham, Ray (RuthAnn) Swanger, Gary (Reba) Mooneyham, David (Linda) Swanger and Derrick (Teresa) Mooneyham; sisters, Jean Cookston and Dean (Norman) Cookston; sister-in-law, Eleanor Mooneyham; nine grandchildren, Wendy (Paul) Forsythe, Robin Mooneyham, Nick (Melissa) Mooneyham, Eric (Alicia) Mooneyham, Josh (Megan) Swanger, Brittany (Paul) Oakley, Brandi (Rodney) Smith, Kayla Jean Meredith, Tyler (Samantha) Meredith and Ben (Camioray) Roop; 16 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

