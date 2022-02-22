Orval Farley, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Farley; parents, Richard and Sarah Jane Farley; sister, Martha Jo Pascoe; and brother, Norman Farley.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally Farley; daughter, Anita Farley; son, Gary (Peggy) Farley, all of Dunlap; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Farley Harvey and Francis Sutherland; brothers, Wayne, Dale, Linnie Farley, all of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February16 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Hixson Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.