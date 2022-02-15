Stephan Wayne Dalton, 45, passed away in a tragic boat accident on Thursday night, January 27, 2022. He was born October 20, 1976 to Jerry Wayne and Rosalie Sims Dalton.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Carl Dalton; grandmother, Lillie Bell Dalton; great-grandmother, Bessie Jane Sims; and uncle, Wendell Dalton.

In addition to his parents, Stephan is survived by his sister, Melissa Marie Dalton; children, Robert Cameron Dalton, Christian Wayne Dalton, Stephen Riley Dalton and Harley Madison Dalton; grandson, Floyd Lee Drenkhahn; niece, Marissa Jane Rader; and nephew, Arlin Keith Morgan.

Memorial services were held Saturday, February 5 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doug Ramsey officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.