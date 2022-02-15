Ground breaking for Valley Fest stage at Coops Creek Commons

On Monday, February 7, several Valley Fest committee members helped break ground for the new entertainment stage being built on the Valley Fest property at Coops Creek Commons in Dunlap. The Valley Fest committee explains the stage should be ready for the 2022 BTC Fiber Valley Fest, set for May 6-8. Valley Fest, with free entry, includes music, vendors, and more. More information on the festival, including music acts, will be released in coming weeks.