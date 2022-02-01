Power station project draws concern

TVA recently announced plans to install a new substation to resolve overloading issues at the existing Brush Creek station, reduce power losses, and improve local electrical reliability to be completed in Spring 2024. A resident in the area of Henson Gap and Window Rock Road on Lewis Chapel Mountain and the proposed seven mile-long power line made her concerns known at the Sequatchie County Commission meeting January 24.

