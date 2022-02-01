Burgin to continue Worley’s dream

The resignation of Betty Worley as librarian at the Sequatchie County Library has led to the hiring of Robin Burgin as director to continue Worley’s dreams for the library and her own.

“I really thought I could help the community and help the children here,” Burgin said, on her decision to take the position. Burgin was announced as the new librarian at the January Sequatchie County Commission meeting.

For more see the February 3 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.