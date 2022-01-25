Cookie Jar Cafe named Best of Tennessee

Now in its 20th year, the Cookie Jar Cafe in Dunlap has had customers from all 50 states and dozens of countries but visitors from around Tennessee helped it earn a special award. The restaurant was featured in The Tennessee Magazine’s Best of Tennessee list for top home and country cooking in Tennessee, as voted by the magazine’s readers.

Sue Ann Lockhart said the Cafe now has a 35-person staff, with a usual average of around 40.

