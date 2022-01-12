Dwinnon Higgins, 68, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Grace Bible Church.

Dwinnon is survived by his wife, Irene Higgins; three children, Lamont (Becky), Bobby (Belle) and Nicky (Jon); grandchildren, Shelby Higgins, Dekin Higgins, Breanna Higgins, Mitchell Simmons, Destiny Confer, Bentley Confer, and Maliyah Confer; great-grandchild, Jansen Miller; sisters, Suzie, Gwen, Rosanna, and Katrina; and brothers, Earl and Gerald Higgins.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 6 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.