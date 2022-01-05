Billy Ray Prater, 57, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Tri Star Regional Hospital in Athens, Tennessee. He attended Thans Chapel Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Howard and Mary Brock Prater; uncles, Jackson Prater and Tom Brock; aunts, Ozella Higgenbottom, Elizabeth Long, Nancy Prater, Louise Daniels and Willette Prater; and cousin, Willene Prater.

He is survived by his children, Dolly Blaylock, Lonnie (Lora) Johnson and Joanie Garcia; siblings, Ann (Robert) Richardson, Johnny (Anita) Prater and David Prater; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

No funeral services or visitation was held.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.