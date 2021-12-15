Wade Wheeler, Sr.

Wade Hampton Wheeler, Sr. of Dunlap, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2021.

Wade was born December 14, 1927 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late William “Bill” and Flora Blanch Wheeler. He was a 1945 Graduate of Central High School. He then attended The University of Chattanooga, where he met his beloved wife of over 70 Years, Elizabeth Ann Jones. They were married December 29, 1949 in Chattanooga.

Wade was an accomplished educator, gardener, orchardist, owner of Wheelers Orchard, and the father of 11 children. He was a longtime member of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Chattanooga. Later in Life, he attended Shepherd Of The Valley Catholic Church in Dunlap, where he was a founding member.

Wade was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his son, David; daughter, Mary Ann; and his infant son, Mark. His brothers, John L. and Glen A; his sisters, Willie Blanch and June.

Left to cherish his memory are children, Carroll Aguirre, Wade H. Jr., Burton J., Kevin J., Brian R., Christopher T., Marguerite K. and Jane Mauldin.

Wade’s legacy extends to five generations, including over 40 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved brother and sister, Bernard Wheeler and Juanita Harding; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday December 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Chattanooga with Father Mike Creson officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in St. Elmo.

Memorial contributions in Wade’s memory may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center, or to The Ladies of Charity, Chattanooga.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com 423-877-3524.