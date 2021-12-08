Bobby Roy Wallace, 77 of Jasper, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Bobby was born November 7, 1944 to John W. Wallace and Bessie Lee Kilgore Wallace. He served his country in the United States Navy as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. He later served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. Bobby loved hunting, fishing, and flying.

He was preceded in death by parents, John W. Wallace and Bessie Lee Kilgore Wallace; and brother, Benny Joe Wallace.

Bobby leaves his memories to his wife of 21 years, Paula Jo Wood Wallace; sons, Charles Brian Wallace and Christopher Brent (Sue) Wallace; daughters, Angela Michelle (Patrick) Jonas and Jennifer Lee Rust; brother, John T. (Vickie) Wallace; sister, Martha (Jerry) Hudson; thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, December 8 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roger Webb officiating the service.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Lewis, Harold Turner, Wayne Rollins, Donnie Custer, Chris Webb, and James Grant. Honorary pallbearer was Bill Smith.

Interment was held at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tate Funeral Home, LLC., 950 Mel Dixon Lane, Jasper, TN 37347, 423-942-9500.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tatefh.com.