Wilma Jean Meeks Condra

Wilma Jean “Lady” Meeks Condra, 84, of Whitwell, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her residence. She was a member of Morganville church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, EliHugh Pascal Meeks and Alma Jean Givens Meeks; husband, Gene Condra; and siblings, Shirley Meeks, Willie Dee Meeks and Carol Long.

She is survived by her children, Jenna (Billy) Thomas, Douglas (Sheree Chambers) Condra and Porter (Natalie) Condra; grandchildren, Ben (Jordan) Thomas and Allison (Bryce) Hamblen; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Carol Ann Davis and family.

Graveside services were held Friday, November 26 at Condra Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for all of their loving care.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.