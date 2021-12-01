Maria Ann Foster, 55, of Shalimar, Florida, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, November 22, 2021 in the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Maria was born on July 16, 1966 in Smithtown, New York, where she lived until age 15, at which time the family moved to Dunlap, Tennessee. After graduating high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She served proudly for 10 years before deciding to follow her dream of traveling to see the world.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Patrick and Wanda Vecchio and Martha Vanover; parents, Buster and Patricia Crum; and sister, Kathleen Minton.

Maria is survived by two sisters, Regina and Jocelyn Crum; one brother, Steven Crum; husband, Charles B. Foster, Jr.; step-sons, Chad, Cody, and Caedan; step-daughter, Leah; one grandson, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service was held Thursday, December 2 in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The family requests donations be made to Sequatchie County High School Band, Harvey-Merriman The American Legion Post 190, or Sequatchie County Memorial VFW Post 5772.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.