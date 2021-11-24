Tyler Aitken, 24, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his home. He was of the Church of God faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eddie Nieves; great-grandparents, Harold and Mary Lou Langford, Richard and Sarah Farley, and Ruby and Quim Powell; and uncle, Boy Layne.

He is survived by his wife, Latosha Aitken; children, Kimberly and Cameron Layne, and Bryson Tyler Aitken; mother, Jennifer (Ryan Wedekind) Aitken; father, Bobby Aitken, Kentucky; sister, Carmen Aitken;

grandparents, Betty Powell and Dale Farley, and Debbie Aitken, Whitwell; great-grandmother, Sara Nieves; aunts, Joy Marshall and Janice Summers; cousins, Cody (Brittany) Teague, Hunter and Benton Teague, and Ethan Marshall; several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; Nanny Rene.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 19 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial was in Hixson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.