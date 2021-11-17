Glenn Blevins, 84, of Whitwell, passed away Saturday morning, November 13, 2021 at his home.

He was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church and a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Lidia Blevins; sister, Juanita Knight; and brother, Harold Blevins.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Blevins; daughter, Karen (Ray) VonRohr; sons, Marvin (Carolyn), Raymond (Chanda), Dwight (Sabrina) and Keith (Stacey) Blevins; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Rose (Ernest) Smith, all of Whitwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 17 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Buddy Strickland and Bro. Richard Lewelling officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community

Cemetery.

The family requests contributions be made to The Sequatchie Valley Camp of The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1405, Dunlap, TN 37327.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.