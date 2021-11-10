Mary Ann Johnson Smith, 79, of Hixson, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at Memorial Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sammie and Mary Ellen McClendon Johnson; husband, David Smith; sons, David Frank Smith and Roger Nelson Smith; special friend, Weldon Turner; along with a number of brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Lee Smith; granddaughter, Megan Keith; sister-in-law, Dot Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Caleb Bolton officiating. Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

