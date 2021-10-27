Karen Ellison Marshall

Karen Marchell Ellison Marshall, 51, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Karen had a huge heart, loved her family and always put others first. She loved being a grandmother to all eight of her grandchildren. She worked as the Director of Nursing at Ascension Assisted Living where she loved her job and made an impact on all who met her. She loved the Lord and was a member of Sawyer Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny Maurice Ellison and Frankie Elaine Lanier; daughters, Michelle, Kali, Gabrielle and Ashley Taylor; and father-in-law, Paul Marshall.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Marshall; children, Rachel (James) Skiles and Daniel (Camry) Marshall; sister, Donna (Dewayne) Earley; grandchildren, Braydan, Raegyn, Adalynn, Grayson, Madison, Teagan, Mackenzie and Pailyn; mother-in-law, Bonnie Marshall; brother-in-law, Andrew (Bonnie) Marshall; nieces, Haley Marshall and McKenzie Marshall; and nephews, Ian Graham and Brandon Earley.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 24 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Larry Miller officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.