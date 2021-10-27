Historic Dunlap project underway

Students from the Community-Based Preservation class at Middle Tennessee State University recently visited Dunlap, along with their professor, to gather information for a project on historic downtown Dunlap.

Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce Director Janis Kyser explained the team will be working with the Chamber and Becky Hatfield Card of Dunlap Mercantile to create a “Walking Historic Tour” of Dunlap, with visitors and residents exploring the city’s history on an organized route. Documenting and digitizing Dunlap’s history is also part of the project.

For more see the October 28 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.