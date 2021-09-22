Larry Cranmore, 77, of Dunlap, Tennessee lost his life to COVID on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Erlanger Healthcare System.

Larry was of the Church of God faith and has gained his home in Heaven with his dad, mom, brothers,

and sisters. He served in the United States Army and loved being outdoors, especially at his cabin feeding turkeys. He also enjoyed taking trips to Wooden’s Apple Barn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Hobbs Cranmore; parents, Harry and Stella Cranmore; two brothers and sister-in-law, Glenn “Shorty” (Tommie) Cranmore and Jerry Cranmore; sister, Barbara Cranmore; and nephew, Greg Cranmore.

He is survived by three sisters, Josephine Pascoe, Donna (Glenn) Boston and Linda Shell; two brothers, Gary and Lanny Cranmore; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, September 17 at Harvey Cemetery with Bro. Blake Patterson officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.