Windred Lee Smith Jr.

Winfred Lee Smith, Jr, 59, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Erlanger Healthcare System.

He was a member of Lee Station Baptist Church, Dunlap Lions Club, Sequatchie County Memorial VFW

Post 5772, and the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department. Winfred was the Director of Sequatchie County 911 EMA and retired from the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred Lee Smith Sr.; and brother, Scotty Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Smith; three sons, Rodney (Lacy) Smith, Cody Smith, and Nathaniel Frost; daughter, Ciara (Matt) Smith; grandchildren, Jaci and A.J. Smith, Trent, Rylan, and Wynsten Smith, Raven Frost, Addyson Smith, and Jaxon Ingram; mother, Lafern Smith; brother, Danny (Jenny) Smith, all of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Wolfe officiating. Burial will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Winfred Smith Memorial Fund at Citizens Tri-County Bank.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.