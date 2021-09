The economic impact of tourism in Sequatchie County declined in 2020 from 2019, as was the case throughout Tennessee, but still brought in funds for jobs, payroll, and tax revenue.

According to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDOTD), tourism spending in the county totaled $4.27 million in 2020, down 17.7 percent from $5.19 million a year prior.

