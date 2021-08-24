Nunley honored for volunteer work

Sequatchie County’s Ed Nunley was presented the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executive (TCCE) Volunteer of the Year Award during the group’s annual conference in Knoxville.

When asked why he volunteered over 40 hours weekly for his community, Ed said “I wanted to improve my community, to promote the common good for its people, to be able to work toward something I am passionate about while staying connected to the community, and I feel better and more satisfied when volunteering.”

