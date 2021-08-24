Mary Lynn Nix, 73, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 surrounded by family. She was of the Methodist faith. Mary Lynn was a school teacher for several years, and prior to retirement, worked alongside her husband as a bookkeeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Melson and Mary Josiephine Swafford Beckham; and a brother, James Melson Beckham, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Kenneth W. Nix, OD; children, David (Cindy) Nix, Aaron (Shonda) Nix and Amy (Gerald) Layne; brother, John (Pat) Beckham; grandchildren, Lauren, Harrison, Olivia, Emalee and Jack Nix, Mason and Charlee Layne; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private service was held with Pastor Kim Dunn officiating.

The family requests that donations be made to the Sequatchie County Public Library.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.