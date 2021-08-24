Huth reflects on Afghanistan

Clint Huth served in Afghanistan with the United States Navy in 2008-2009, and like many veterans, has been affected by recent events in the Asian country.

“When I was there, our mission was primarily detainee operations,” Huth said. “Our unit was about 150 sailors, mostly reservists, from around the U.S. We were with a National Guard unit from Florida, an Army Reserve unit from Michigan, and we were incorporated into the 101st Airborne running a detention center operation in the city of Bagram.”

