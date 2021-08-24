Bobby “Freck” Camp

Bobby (Freck) Eugene Camp, 65, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 peacefully with his family by his side. He was of the Church of God faith.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam Era. He made Spec. 4 in nine months. He loved to play guitar, fish, carve, and he loved to make people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Ollie Narramore Camp; brothers, James (Rosie) and Calvin Camp; and sister, Rebecca Waters.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Martha Harvey Camp; sons, Yancey, Bobby, Tyson and Jon (Amy) Camp; daughters, Brandy Camp and Isabel Martinez (Dom Baker); sister, Mabel Brown; brother, Joe Camp; grandchildren, Akilah Susunaga, Cheyenne, Braleigh, Aubrey, Tyson, Ryran, Emma, Alex and Sergio Camp, who were his pride and joy.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 25 at Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.

The family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.