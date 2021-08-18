Christopher Shoulders

Christopher Leslie Shoulders, 48, of Sparta, formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lucille Johnson Shoulders; and grandparents, Willie Peyton and Lorene Shoulders.

He is survived by his father, Billy Neal Shoulders; sister Lisa (Marlon) Charles; special aunt, Prentis Ivey; special uncle, Albert Shoulders; niece, Taleah Seifried; nephew, Kerry Seifried; and several cousins.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.