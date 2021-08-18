| logout
Christopher Shoulders
Christopher Leslie Shoulders, 48, of Sparta, formerly of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lucille Johnson Shoulders; and grandparents, Willie Peyton and Lorene Shoulders.
He is survived by his father, Billy Neal Shoulders; sister Lisa (Marlon) Charles; special aunt, Prentis Ivey; special uncle, Albert Shoulders; niece, Taleah Seifried; nephew, Kerry Seifried; and several cousins.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.