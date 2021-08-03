Stephen “Ryan” Hanschen, 33, passed from this life on July 19, 2021. Ryan graduated from Saline High School in Saline, Michigan in 2006. He attended Highland Valley United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his parents, Mary “Libby” Cameron (Cliff), Stephen Hanschen (Angela); grandparents, Thurman and Mary Ann Woodworth, and Ruby Miller; siblings, Zach Cameron and Bailey Hanschen; aunts and uncles, Cheryl and Brian Kehrer, Craig and Alyssa Cameron, and Maria Hanschen; cousins, Pam and Max Foster and Laudies and Polly Brantley; and a host of other cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. R.G. Hanschen, and Betty and Joe Cameron.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday, July 28. Burial followed at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association/Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home in Little Rock, Arkansas.