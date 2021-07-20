Foster Barker Johnson, 90, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his residence. He was retired from the State Highway Department, he was a hard worker, a farmer, avid hunter, fisher and he loved horseshoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Lewis and AlMeady Perry Johnson; sons, Michael and Donald Johnson; and siblings, BW Johnson, Pud Johnson, Penny Johnson and Viva Loyd Carlton.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jo Louallen Johnson; brother, Stan (Willene) Johnson; sister, Jacqueline Harvey; sister-in-law, Pat Johnson; special friends, Odell and Linda Johnson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

A private family service was held. Memorial donations can be made to Gideons International.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.