Dorothy “Granny” Smith

Dorothy R. “Granny” Smith, 77, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, and a very caring person.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Willis Smith; parents, Milo and Flora Hankins; sister, Idell (Ivan) Johnson; brother, Bill Hankins; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hankins.

She is survived by four daughters, Paula Smith, Tammy (Wayne) Farley, Tammy Lee (Ricky) Coffelt, and Ingrid Lee; three sons, Austin, Greg (Glenda), and Johnny Higgenbottom, all of Dunlap; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Bertha (Larry) Ford, Pikeville and Bessie (Joe) Brymer, Dunlap; two brothers, Clyde Hankins, Dunlap, and Harold (Katie) Hankins, Pikeville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rose Nunley and Adriane.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 17 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chris Long officiating. Burial was in Hixson Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.