Daney L. Angel, 66, of Union City, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Memorial services were held July 21 at White-Ranson Funeral Home.

Daney was born on April 5, 1955, in Pikeville, Tennessee to the late Robert D. Angel and Frances (Walker) Angel.

He proudly serve his country in the United States Army. He dedicated 30+ years to the car business he loved so much, retiring as Herman Jenkins Motors’ sales manager in 2020. Daney was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed his evenings sitting on the porch and patio having coffee with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie (Maynor) Angel; daughter, Wende (Keith) Clouse, Union City; four grandchildren, Alyson (Sage) Cooper, Zach (Amber) Clouse, Seth Clouse, all of Union City, Jordan (Abby) Clouse, Prince George, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Graham and Greer Cooper, Lane and Cullen Clouse, Ben Clouse; four siblings, Ray (Polly) Angel, Diane (Clay) Myers, both of Pikeville, Gail (Jimmy-Don) Layne, Glenna (Tommy) Goins, both of Dunlap; sister-in-law, Fadonna (Terry) Hickey, Pikeville; several aunts and uncles that loved him like their own son; several cousins whom he loved like siblings; and nieces and nephews he loved like his own children.