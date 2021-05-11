Mother, daughter combine talents

June Akers, daughter of Betty Sue Laymon of Dunlap, is the author of the “Riley Madison” book series and her daughter, Riley, is the illustrator. The talented pair worked together on “Riley Madison Discovers the Superpower of a List,” released in December, and the next book will be released this summer. “My daughter and I teach ‘superpowers’ to kids through our series,” June said. “The books are hilarious kids’ chapter books that teach life skills to help overstimulated little minds be more successful with focusing and paying attention.”

