Mildred Bishop, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away April 28, 2021 at Parkridge Medical Center.

She was of the Church of God faith. She was a loving, faithful wife, mom, and grandma. Mildred loved the Lord and loved to talk to others about him. She was a perfect example of what a wife and mom should be: loving, patient, a best friend; and taught us to always turn to God and keep our faith and trust in Him. Her family was her world. She always told us “I Love You”, always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. She was the heart of our family and will be missed. We Love You!

She was preceded in death by her father, James S. Durham; mother, Ethel Durham; brothers, Clifford, Lloyd, Vernie, William, Edward, and Willard; sisters, Novella Killingsworth, Loretta Ritchie, Dorothy Durham, and Linda Bishop; and son, Steve Bishop.

She is survived by her spouse, William Bishop; daughters, April Melton (Corey) and Beth Millwood (Jack); son, Billy Bishop (Tina); grandchildren, Joel, Nickie, Jenny Beth, Jennifer, Daniel, Carissa, Blake and Becca; great-grandchildren, Cady, Faith, Wyatt, Bryson, and Will; brother, Gary Durham; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services were held Friday, April 30 in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.