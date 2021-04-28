James Brandon Johnson, 44, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Erlanger Healthcare System.

He was preceded in death by his father, James David Johnson; and grandparents, James Edward and Margaret Johnson, and S.T. and Josephine Minton.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Sue Johnson; two children, Dustin Johnson, and Willow Johnson, all of Sparta; mother, Linda Johnson, Dunlap; aunts, Loretta Whited, Palmer, Wanda King, Dunlap, and Margie McDaniel, Dunlap; and uncles, Lynn Edward Johnson, Sparta, Dennis Ray Minton, Dunlap, and Martin Minton, Dunlap.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.