James Brandon Johnson
James Brandon Johnson, 44, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Erlanger Healthcare System.
He was preceded in death by his father, James David Johnson; and grandparents, James Edward and Margaret Johnson, and S.T. and Josephine Minton.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Sue Johnson; two children, Dustin Johnson, and Willow Johnson, all of Sparta; mother, Linda Johnson, Dunlap; aunts, Loretta Whited, Palmer, Wanda King, Dunlap, and Margie McDaniel, Dunlap; and uncles, Lynn Edward Johnson, Sparta, Dennis Ray Minton, Dunlap, and Martin Minton, Dunlap.
