Faye Sims Tryon, 84, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Dunlap.

Faye was of a Christian faith. She was a 1954 graduate of Soddy Daisy High School and was retired from Sherman and Riley after 43 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, AL Tryon; parents, Joe and Lillian Hensley Sims; brothers, Marlin, Lamar, Samuel and Gary Sims; and sisters, Mildred Barker and Agnes Sims.

Left to cherish her memory are brothers, Ed Sims of Dunlap, and Joe C. (Linda) Sims of Soddy Daisy; sisters, Catherine Heard and Nancy (Charles) Vandergriff of Dunlap, and Patricia (Ray) Phillips of Hixson; sisters-in-law, Brenda Sims of Hixson, Sara Sims of Artesia, New Mexico, and Debbie Tryon of Wilmington, Illinois; extended family, Mike Tryon of Chattanooga and Meggie Tryon of Oviedo, Florida; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Faye was a caring and loving sister. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and generous heart. She will be sorely missed. Faye’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the staff at NHC Sequatchie for the exceptional care given her the last 12 years.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 27 in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Jared Wood officiating. Burial was in Chattanooga National Cemetery. Pallbearers serving were family members.

Donations can be made to National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.