Robert Holloway

Robert Ellis Holloway, 69, entered the gates of glory on Monday, March 29, 2021.

He was born February 1, 1952 in Rockwood, Tennessee, the son of Frank and Mackaleen Ellis Holloway. Bob served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, and upon his return, he began his career at TVA until his retirement. He was an active member of Pine Grove Church of God of Prophecy, a motorcycle and science fiction enthusiast, and a member of the Knights of Pythias. He was a devoted husband, son, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dolores Dishman Holloway of Crossville; sisters, Mona (Jim) Coffield of Lenior City and Luana Holloway of Franklin, Kentucky; a host of nieces and nephews; and best friends, Steve Roberts and Phil Stricklen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy Holloway, David Holloway and Michael Holloway.

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 10 at Pine Grove Church of God of Prophecy.

Donations can be made to Pine Grove Church of God of Prophecy, 1171 Lawson Road, Crossville, TN 38571.

Hood Funeral Home and Crematory of Crossville was in charge of arrangements.