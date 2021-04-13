Robert Carmack

Robert Lawrence Carmack, 79, of Whitwell, Tennessee departed this earth on Friday, April 9, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Carmack; and sisters, Ruth and Myrtle.

He is survived by his wife, Ramah Frizzell Carmack; children, Dremah Patterson, Kim (Joey) Turner, Rhonda (George) Dixon, Les (Fay) Allen, Teaunna Boston and Tayven Boston; grandchildren, Josh, Emilee, K’lee, Robin, Rachel, Kaleb, Kayla and Kelsy, along with 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe and Ray; and sisters, Alice, Fay and Melinda.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 11 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery.

