Johnson is valedictorian of SCHS Class of 2021

Sequatchie County High School has announced its Top 10 for the Class of 2021 with Sidney Nicole Johnson as its Valedictorian. Completing the Top 10 list are Salutatorian Sarah Olivia Brown, Historian Jesyca Lockhart Dennis, Anna Kate Tibbs, Tyler Lynn, Sidney Springer, Maria Lewis, Kaleb Swanner, Mackenzie Land and Ella Edgmon. These students tell their plans for college and beyond with many recognizing the teachers that help make it possible.

For more see the April 15 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.