William Sutherland

William Lee Sutherland, 71, of Dunlap, passed away, March 17, 2021 at his home.

He was a member of Daus Baptist Church, Dunlap Lodge #693 F&A.M., Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter 203, and Harvey-Merriman The American Legion Post 190.

He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Sutherland; mother, Lucille Sutherland; and brother, Gary Sutherland.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Sutherland; son, Scott (Susan) Sutherland; daughter, Lisa Sutherland (Rob) Minton; granddaughters, Abbey Sutherland, and Maddie Minton; grandsons, Eli Sutherland and Tyler Minton; sisters, Joyce Russell, Faye King, Bevla Worley, Debra Baird, and Margie Brewer; brothers, Allen and Ray Sutherland; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Chris Lewis officiating. Military honors were provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Donations can be made to Next Step Resources Center or Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.