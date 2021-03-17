Rosetta Douglas, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee, died Sunday morning March 14, 2021 at her home.

She was a member of the Dunlap Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Archie L. Douglas, Waynard L. Shoemate and Walter M.E. Phillips; parents, Glen and Allene Smith Kerley; sister, Shelva R. Hatfield; and brother, Billy F. Kerley.

She is survived by two sons, Marvin E. (Melissa) and David L. (Margie) Phillips; grandchildren, Leah B. (Ollie Newham) Phillips, Mallory M. Phillips (Mike) Fielden, Jessica A. Phillips (Aaron) Reid and Molly P. Phillips (Jarrod) Dixon; great-grandsons, James A. Reid, Weston Fielden, Dane Dixon and Lincoln Dixon; sister, Dorthy J. Seals; brother, R. Mitchell

Kerley; step-children, Julie (Tony) Mitchell, Randy (Missy) Douglas, Leanne Nix, Kim Pass, Sandy Lovelady, Sheryl Proffitt, Steve Shoemate and Stacy Tyrrell; several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, at 3:00 p.m. at The City of Chickamauga Cemetery with Rev. Brian Maxwell officiating. The family will receive friends Friday March 19, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to The Gideons International.

`Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.