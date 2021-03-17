James Franklin Turner, 74, of Signal Mountain, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mildred Hartman Turner; wife, Millie Andrews Turner; and son, James Franklin Turner II.

Franklin was a world renowned chemical formulator working with the University of Tennessee, as well as the University of Ohio.

He is survived by his daughters, Melissa C. Turner and Celena (Jesse) Lockhart; brother, Wayne (Wanda) Turner; granddaughters, Jessica and Shelby Lockhart; and his beloved dog, Ellie.

No services will be held at this time.

At the family’s wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.