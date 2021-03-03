Robert Lee Davis, Jr., 74, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Davis, Sr., and Bessie Dagget Davis; siblings, Annette, Shirley, Barbara Faye, Linda, Mary Ruth and Charles; sons, Anthony and Jackson Davis; and daughter, Sherry Burtrum.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Forsythe Davis; children, Stephanie (Shane) Hawkins, Matthew Davis, Keith Davis, Darlene (Oscar) Johnson, Cindy (Kenneth) Easterly, and Abigail Davis; siblings, Howard (Donna) Davis, Marie (James) Louallen, and Sue Sullivan; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, February 26 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Johnny Adcock officiating.

