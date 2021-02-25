Bobby Austin

Bobby Alan Austin, 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away February 16, 2021 at Erlanger Health System.

He attended East Valley Baptist Church, was retired from the auto parts sales business, and played bass for the band, Just Country. Bobby was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Radius and Dorotha Austin; and brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Austin.

He is survived by his wife, Avis Ann Austin; sons, Rob (Charlyn) Austin, Michael (Cynthia) Hobbs and Bryan (Kristie) Hobbs, all of Dunlap; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, February 21 in Pope Cemetery with Rev. Blake Patterson officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.